Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

ITGR stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average of $105.05. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,812 shares of company stock worth $771,956. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 497.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after buying an additional 446,508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after buying an additional 97,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

