StockNews.com Downgrades Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

KMB stock opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

