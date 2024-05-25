StockNews.com Downgrades James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

JHX stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 693.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

