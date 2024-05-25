Kirby (NYSE:KEX) PT Raised to $132.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Get Kirby alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEX

Kirby Stock Up 0.9 %

KEX opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Kirby has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $123.53.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $325,561.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,445.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $325,561.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirby by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,213,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 63,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.