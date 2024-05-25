International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $170.89 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $125.01 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

