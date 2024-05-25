Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Chad Verbowski Sells 13,413 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20.
Confluent Price Performance
CFLT stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $8,757,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
