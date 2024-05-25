Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Chad Verbowski Sells 13,413 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFLT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $8,757,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.