HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $30.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get HP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.