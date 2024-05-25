Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $235.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.30.

Shares of HEI opened at $217.32 on Tuesday. HEICO has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $219.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.66.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 13.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 30,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

