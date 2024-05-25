James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE JHX opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

