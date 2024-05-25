International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

