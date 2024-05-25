JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $203.00 to $209.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.10.

JPM opened at $200.71 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.71 and its 200-day moving average is $178.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,130,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

