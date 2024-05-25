Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $141.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $144.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 165.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $621,993,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,351.4% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

