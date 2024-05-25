Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,452.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,452.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

