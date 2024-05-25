Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGBL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000.

NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

