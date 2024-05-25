Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

WRB opened at $79.29 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.