Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $330,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average is $124.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

