Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,749,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $392.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.32. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

