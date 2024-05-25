Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.