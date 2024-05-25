Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.69 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

