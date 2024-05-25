Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,749 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of SITE Centers worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SITE Centers Trading Up 0.2 %
SITC stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.
SITE Centers Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
SITE Centers Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
