Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,121 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

