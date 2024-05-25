Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,970 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of LiveRamp worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after acquiring an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,798,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 724,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,894,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $31.99 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

