Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Belden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Belden by 15.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 10.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BDC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Belden Price Performance

BDC stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

