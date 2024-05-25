Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,947 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Stride worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stride by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stride by 89.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

