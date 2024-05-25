Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in APA by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in APA by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after buying an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 865,026 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

