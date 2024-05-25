UBS Group Increases Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $200.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

DY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Shares of DY opened at $179.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.63. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $181.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

