Jump Financial LLC Invests $337,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

