Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.25% of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPRF. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
BATS EPRF opened at $18.71 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.