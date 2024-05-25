Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of ONE Gas worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,346 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,588,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,073,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,487,000 after purchasing an additional 59,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.