Jump Financial LLC Sells 523 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Illumina by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $213.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $126.58.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

