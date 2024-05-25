Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $252.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $279.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.50.

GLOB stock opened at $166.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.37. Globant has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $251.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,659,000 after purchasing an additional 714,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $114,922,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globant by 155.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 371,628 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Globant by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

