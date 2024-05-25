Guess? (NYSE:GES) PT Lowered to $29.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GES. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Guess? alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GES

Guess? Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Guess?

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guess? by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Guess? by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,447,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.