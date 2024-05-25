Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Cavco Industries worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $347.88 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.84 and a 1-year high of $400.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.63 and a 200-day moving average of $345.23.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.