Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 25.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 486,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sanmina by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 60.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after acquiring an additional 137,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $720,600. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANM. Fox Advisors began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $67.69 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

