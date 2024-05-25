Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.08 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Fulton Financial worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,923 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

