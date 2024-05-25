Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 100,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.