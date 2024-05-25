Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 851.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Badger Meter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after buying an additional 80,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,617,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Badger Meter by 355.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 57,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $200.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $202.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.44.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

