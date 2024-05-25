Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,532 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of First Financial Bankshares worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $3,484,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 447,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 127,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,773 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,943 shares of company stock valued at $119,986 in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

