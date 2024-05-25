Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.10%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

