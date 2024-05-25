Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,881 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,095 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Century Communities by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 54,093 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,640,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

