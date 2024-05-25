Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $176,106.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,761,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,761,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,108 over the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

