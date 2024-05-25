Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 438,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after buying an additional 144,280 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $4,280,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,802. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $33.10 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMKR. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.