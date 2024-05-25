Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.40 Million Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of QuidelOrtho worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $42.40 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

