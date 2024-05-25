Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $170.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.96. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

