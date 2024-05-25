iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

