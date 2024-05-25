Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,436 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 220,854 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 247,074 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 752,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,532,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,459 shares of company stock worth $4,168,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

