iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 268,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,305,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

