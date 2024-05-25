RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,814 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in RXO by 6,329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in RXO by 2,008.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 65.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -225.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 870,000 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $16,982,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,675,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,503,202.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

