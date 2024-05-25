Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.71 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of UDR worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UDR by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,276 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth $45,428,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in UDR by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,324,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,011,000 after purchasing an additional 720,423 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of UDR by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 736,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 515,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.96 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.79.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

