Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,330,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,276,000 after purchasing an additional 244,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,688,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,798,000 after purchasing an additional 131,464 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $127,526,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Datadog stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.25, a P/E/G ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

